The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of The Bank of Princeton worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

