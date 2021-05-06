JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

