Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.43

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $21.20. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 6,124 shares trading hands.

TOSYY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

