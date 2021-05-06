Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $470.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $473.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

