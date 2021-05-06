Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,110 shares of company stock worth $2,216,572. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

