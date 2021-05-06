Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.69. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.