Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VGZ opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

