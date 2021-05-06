Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to “Buy”

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $141.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

