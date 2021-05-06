Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.80

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.80 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 42407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.74).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91. The firm has a market capitalization of £753.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.