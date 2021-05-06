Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Rises By 22.1%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SKHHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.