Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 42 to GBX 51. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lloyds Banking Group traded as high as GBX 47.46 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.16 ($0.60), with a volume of 46389195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.44 ($0.59).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

