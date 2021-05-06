Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $897.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 897.50 ($11.73) and last traded at GBX 896 ($11.71), with a volume of 33767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 882.50 ($11.53).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 855.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 814.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

