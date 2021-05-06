Short Interest in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expands By 22.3%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 275.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 275,861 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $18,003,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,210.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

