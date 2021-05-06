SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $570.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.32 and its 200-day moving average is $438.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,810 shares of company stock worth $8,564,062. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

