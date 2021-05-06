TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriMas reported year-over-year improvement in first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings and revenues. Both the metrics also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the current quarter. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, weak performance in the aerospace segment due to lower air travel amid the pandemic, and lower steel cylinder demand that is impacting sales in the Specialty Products remain headwinds. Nevertheless, cost control efforts, acquisitions and a strong pipeline of both product and process innovation will drive results.”

TriMas stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

