Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

