Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.