S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

