IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$49.00. The company traded as high as C$45.30 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 102875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.75.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on IGM Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

