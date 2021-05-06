Credit Suisse Group Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $185.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $184.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

