Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post sales of $157.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $157.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $142.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 251,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

