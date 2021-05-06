Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $286.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. Wix.com has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $352,236,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

