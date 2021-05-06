Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to “Buy”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $92.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

