Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

