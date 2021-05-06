Truist Boosts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $40.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price raised by Truist from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DISH Network by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

