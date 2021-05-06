CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 213,865 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

