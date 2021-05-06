Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 21028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

