Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

VVV stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,106,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 351,902 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

