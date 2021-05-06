Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.91% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of PROF opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

