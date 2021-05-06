Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UEHPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

