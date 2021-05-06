Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

