Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SUBCY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

