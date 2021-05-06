Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.