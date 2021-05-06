Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $19.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

