CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 972,000 shares traded.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

