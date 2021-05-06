Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

