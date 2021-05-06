PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

