Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Expands By 22.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

