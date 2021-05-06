Short Interest in Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Expands By 22.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

