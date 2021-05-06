Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPF opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.