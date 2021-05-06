Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $320.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.77.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.