Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.4 days.

FURCF stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

