Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,581.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

