ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.50 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

