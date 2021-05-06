Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

