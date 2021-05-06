Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEYUF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

