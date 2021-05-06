Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

