CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 64.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

