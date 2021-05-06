Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 364,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,053 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

