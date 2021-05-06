Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of TPR opened at $48.41 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

