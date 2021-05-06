Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.
Shares of TPR opened at $48.41 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.