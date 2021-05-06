Barclays Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $40.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

